St. Peter rallies behind family of student athlete, Jori Jones

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When local business owners heard about the loss of Jori Jones, they knew that had to take part in memorializing her with hockey sticks at their doorsteps.

“So a lot of the girls, the the college kids, become kind of our extended family because during test time and all of their stresses of moving week and anxieties, they’re down here talking with us. And as a mom, like, I get what they’re looking for because I had kids that went through the same thing,” said Lisa Eide, owner of Her Happy Place. “They’re used to stressing about tests and things like that. They’ve never most of them haven’t had to deal with this before in their lives. Real real life loss, and they need a community to support them. And we are their community. We’re all together, whether we live here, work here, own here, play here, we’re their community. We’re who they see.”

Johnson owns Julee’s Jewelry. She wants Jones’ family to know that they’re not alone in their loss.

Thirteen years ago Tuesday, Johnson lost her son, a former hockey player, to cancer.

“And once I realized this had happened and that the hockey sticks, I thought that is just such an easy way to at least show support and show that we care. And I thought what better thing to do on my son’s anniversary. Then to come and show a little bit of support for another family,” said Johnson.

“The tragic loss of a child and a parent can only just imagine their worst fears would be losing a child. And so it’s just a small gesture to support their family and the gustavus family in general,” said Carol Hayes, owner of Contents and Cooks & Co Gourmet.

