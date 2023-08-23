Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Travel collection at Vagabond Village

We share the same love with a local woman who now shares her collection of items she’s found on her travels over the years with our community.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We share the same love with a local woman who now shares her collection of items she’s found on her travels over the years with our community.

She operates Vagabond Village in Mankato, a very special space that you really have to see for yourself to understand.

Vagabond Village is located at 732 N Riverfront Dr. in Mankato. The hours are Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

A huge transition in kids’ lives in moving on from preschool and starting kindergarten. Because...
5Cs Preschool on getting ready for kindergarten
With the Minnesota State Fair approaching, the Mankato Brewery came up with some new drinks to...
Mankato Brewery contributes to Minnesota State Fair
The Echo Food Shelf Hockey Spectacular is coming up! It’s a fun community event that we can all...
The Echo Food Shelf Hockey Spectacular
With the Minnesota State Fair approaching, the Mankato Brewery came up with some new drinks to...
Mankato Brewery contributes to Minnesota State Fair