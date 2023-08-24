Coffee and Couture with Winton + Co

Your Photos
Winton + Co and Rêve Coffee Co are hosting an exclusive shopping event Aug. 26.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - What is better than free coffee, gifts, shopping and snacks? Winton + Co and Rêve Coffee Co are hosting an exclusive shopping event Aug. 26. With the purchase of your ticket you get a free gift from Winton + Co Boutique, an amazing beverage from Rêve Coffee Co, discounts, and door prizes!

With more information on the event, Tiffany Ward is in.

There are hacks for all sorts of things, even all the way down to your makeup brush.
Makeup brush cleaning hack
