Community events at Minnesota State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Classes aren’t the only thing starting back up at Minnesota State University Mankato. There are lots of community events for the whole family that are also starting to roll. From football, to hockey, to music, they’ve got something for everyone. Kevin Buismann breaks it all down for us.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.