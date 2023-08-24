ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Doors open Thursday for first day of Great Minnesota Get-Together.

In just a couple of hours, thousands of people are expected to walk through the gates for the first day of the state fair.

Attendees for today will get the chance to see The Black Keys perform on the grandstand stage as tonight’s performers with special guest The Velveteers.

That performance starts at 7 p.m. but its by no means the only form of entertainment as families and guests can check out the rides and attractions at Adventure Park and Mighty Midway.

Officials say, in total, 500 foods will be available at nearly 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds.

The Minnesota State Fair will run from today through Labor Day, September 4.

