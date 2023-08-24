Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Ed Sheeran announces new album ‘Autumn Variations’ coming in September

Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New...
Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ed Sheeran is staying busy.

The singer-songwriter is releasing a new album just one week after the U.S. leg of his Mathematics Tour wraps up.

Sheeran announced Thursday that the new album, titled “Autumn Variations,” will be available on Sept. 29.

It includes 14 tracks about love, heartbreak, depression and loneliness.

Sheeran reunited with The National’s guitarist Aaron Dessner for the new album. They previously worked together on Sheeran’s last album “-,” (pronounced “Subtract,”) which came out in May.

“Autumn Variations” will be Sheeran’s seventh studio album. You can preorder it on Sheeran’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Correctional officers federally charged in alleged attack that resulted in inmate’s death
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
Donald Trump to surrender at Atlanta jail on 2020 election charges; DA seeks October trial date
FILE - The Statue of Liberty, covered in a haze-filled sky, is photographed from the Staten...
Canadian wildfires led to spike in asthma ER visits, especially in the Northeast
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
3 dead, 5 wounded after a retired police officer opens fire at a Southern California biker bar