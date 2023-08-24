Great Minnesota Get Together underway

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s an iconic event that people come from around the state to take part in and today, 12 days of fair fun kicks off right here at the front gate.

The fair kicked off at 7AM as Governor Tim Walz got things started in St. Paul. The event runs through Labor Day and draws crowds from all across the state.

Fair goers come for the food, fun, and even the rides, but to some the fair is more about tradition than anything.

“Every single first day of the fair we come this early so we can be like the first people in the fair. We have a tradition we go to the blue barn. No. We go to Pegs. We get a breakfast sandwich and then we just do our thing,” said Holly Mingo & Emma Waschbusch, who were among those first in line at the fair on opening day.

Of course, Minnesotan state leaders like to have a good time too.

Several politicians gathered at the gates Thursday morning, excited to kick off one of the state’s biggest events of the year.

“I always start, I turn right, I go over to the farmers union booth I have whatever their new food is next year. I think it’s fried green tomato sandwich. But somebody asked me the best part of it. This is the best part of it, talking to the people that are here. And what you hear is the stories and it’s always family stories, about coming here with their dad, might not be here anymore,” said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Tickets are $16 at the gate, but make sure you give yourself plenty of time to park, things get pretty crowded and crazy very quickly.

The gates are open 7AM to 9PM daily until Labor Day.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.