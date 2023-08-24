Heat’s last hurrah: A cooler, pleasant weekend ahead

The heat and humidity continue to slowly back off as we head toward a much more comfortable weekend. The heat index will still be in the low to mid 90s on Friday, but a cold front will move through late Friday, bringing the relief we have all been waiting for. Saturday and Sunday will be quite pleasant with plenty of sunshine, much lower humidity and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. While a couple of random, isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible late tonight and again late this weekend into early next week, chances are slight. Unfortunately, there is no significant rain in the 10 Day Forecast.

The rest of this afternoon will be better than yesterday, but still hot and humid. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with heat index values hovering around 100 degrees. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid with temperatures dropping into the low 70s by daybreak. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible late tonight into Friday morning.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Friday morning; otherwise, Friday will be slightly cooler and slightly less humid. Highs will climb into the upper 80s with heat index values in the low to mid 90s.

Things will get much better this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. Highs will remain in the 70s into early next week, with slight warming by mid to late week. Other than a random, isolated shower or thunderstorm caused by daytime heating, we are going to stay mostly dry through next week and beyond.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.