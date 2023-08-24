Heatwave easing, pleasant conditions expected this weekend

The excessive heat is expected to ease through today, Friday ahead of pleasant and more comfortable conditions expected for this weekend.

Today will be the final day of the excessive heat with mostly sunny skies mixed in. Temperatures are still projected to hover in the low-90s across the area with rather light winds mixed in. Humidity is not expected to start dropping until later this evening so an excessive heat warning and a heat advisory will remain in effect until 7 pm. As humidity slowly drops, a cold front will make its way across the area late tonight bringing in minor cloud coverage and spotty, light rain chances to the area. Rain totals will be minimal with up to a tenth of an inch or less expected. Spotty rain chances will continue into Friday morning as temperatures dip into the low-70s.

Friday will start off partly cloudy with some isolated sprinkles to light rain lingering in portions of the area. Light rain and partly cloudy skies will gradually clear through the mid-morning hours leading to mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will still be on the warmer side with highs hovering in the mid to upper-80s across the area. Winds will be a tad breezy reaching up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph at times. Friday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will be pleasant with nice relief from the excessive heatwave we dealt with all week. Skies will teeter between mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday to partly cloudy Sunday night. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s on Saturday before rising into the low-80s on Sunday. Winds will also be light up to 10 mph throughout the weekend. Sunday evening is projected to become partly cloudy with a slim chance for a few spotty showers possible heading into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Monday morning.

Next week will remain rather pleasant both temperature and humidity wise. We are looking at mostly sunny skies through the majority of the week before partly cloudy skies move in Thursday afternoon/evening. Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper-70s on Monday before rising into the low to mid-80s on Thursday afternoon. A frontal system is projected to move through the area Thursday night bringing in a stronger breeze with winds increasing up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. It is also likely to bring some minor rain chances to the area on Thursday night with isolated chances continuing throughout Friday. Temperatures will then hover in the low-80s for the first 2 days of September with a chance of showers and thunderstorms possible on Saturday (September 2).

