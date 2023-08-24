How weather affects local businesses’ buildings

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the heat dies down, one St Peter restaurant owner reflects on the weather’s effects on their building.

Wing King owner Sean McCasey says the restaurant is in an older building with special infrastructure that can’t support extreme, outdoor heat- especially with a kitchen inside.

There’s a “negative air flow,” which brings even more heat and humidity indoors.

This causes slippery floors, and the kitchen becomes 15 degrees warmer.

Yesterday, Wing King had to close its doors due to safety concerns for employees.

”It’s just a matter of putting your staff first and not keeping them in conditions that everyone else wouldn’t want to be in either. We’ve actually seen, when we do these things, that we get a great boost from our normal customers and everyone enjoys that we care about our staff and put them first,” said Wing King owner, Sean McCasey.

McCasey says they plan to remodel in the next couple of years to deal with issues like heat.

Wing King resumed normal business hours today.

