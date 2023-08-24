Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

How weather affects local businesses’ buildings

As the heat dies down, one St Peter restaurant owner reflects on the weather’s effects on their building.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the heat dies down, one St Peter restaurant owner reflects on the weather’s effects on their building.

Wing King owner Sean McCasey says the restaurant is in an older building with special infrastructure that can’t support extreme, outdoor heat- especially with a kitchen inside.

There’s a “negative air flow,” which brings even more heat and humidity indoors.

This causes slippery floors, and the kitchen becomes 15 degrees warmer.

Yesterday, Wing King had to close its doors due to safety concerns for employees.

”It’s just a matter of putting your staff first and not keeping them in conditions that everyone else wouldn’t want to be in either. We’ve actually seen, when we do these things, that we get a great boost from our normal customers and everyone enjoys that we care about our staff and put them first,” said Wing King owner, Sean McCasey.

McCasey says they plan to remodel in the next couple of years to deal with issues like heat.

Wing King resumed normal business hours today.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

Blue Earth County Deputy Sheriff Chris Arkell and Criminal Division Chief Todd Coryell were...
Local law enforcement and prosecutor recognized as ‘DWI All-Stars’
Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Education released data around standardized test results,...
Minnesota schools’ test results released
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday 6pm Weathercast
Repaving on Highway 15, from Martin County Road 54 to the south interchange of Highway 15/60,...
Hwy 15 paving, through Lewisville, begins