Hwy 15 paving, through Lewisville, begins

By Hal Senal
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), motorists traveling on Highway 15 will need to make alternate arrangements.

Repaving on Highway 15, from Martin County Road 54 to the south interchange of Highway 15/60, near Madelia began this week.

Motorists can expect lane and ramp closures along with brief delays during construction.

The project includes resurfacing about nine miles of pavement through Lewisville.

The project will also include the installation of lights at several intersections, repairs to culverts, and snow fence installation.

The project is expected to be complete in mid-October, weather permitting.

Motorists are encouraged to check for updates and current traffic information here.

