Local law enforcement and prosecutor recognized as ‘DWI All-Stars’

Blue Earth County Deputy Sheriff Chris Arkell and Criminal Division Chief Todd Coryell were aiming those recognized at a Minnesota Twins game.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of law enforcement and prosecutors were recognized in the ‘DWI Enforcer All-Stars.’

Blue Earth County Deputy Sheriff Chris Arkell and Criminal Division Chief Todd Coryell were aiming those recognized at a Minnesota Twins game.

Coryell was one of only two prosecutors, statewide, that were recognized.

At the event, the MN Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety recognized more than 60 officers, troopers, deputies, and prosecutors for their efforts to get impaired drivers off the road.

“It was just an honor to even be nominated. I was humbled to be given the award and stand by those law enforcement officers who serve community safety every day. And it was really nice that my kids could see me out on the field too,” said Chief Coryell.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says that in the last five years, there were 412 drunk driving-related traffic deaths in Minnesota... and more than 127,000 people have been arrested for DWI.

