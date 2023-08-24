Makinen woman charged after burning father’s house down

MAKINEN, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Makinen woman has been charged after she burned her own father’s house down.

Erica Ann Allen, 33, was charged with first-degree arson and threats of violence.

According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 5:27 a.m. on Tuesday, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a person with a weapon at 6645 Wilson Road in Makinen.

Allen had told dispatch that her father was allegedly pointing a gun at her.

On the way to the scene, authorities learned Allen was making repeated calls to 911, threatening the dispatcher.

Documents say when responding deputies arrived they saw Allen’s car and a tent set-up.

In addition, there was a fire on top of a seasoned pile of wood that was under a lean-to attached to the rear of the home.

The fire was reportedly burning larger than a campfire when deputies arrived.

There was also a propane tank and a gas can on the ground within 10 to 15 feet of the back of the home.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were able to make contact with Allen’s father, who was inside the home.

He was unaware of the fire.

Allen’s father told authorities that she showed up at his home at approximately 4:30 a.m.

He was awake at the time and she came inside to get food.

Allegedly before leaving the home, Allen asked her father for a lighter and he told her there was one by the door which she grabbed.

Allen’s father stated she had been having mental health issues and her behavior had been escalating.

Investigators learned from the State Fire Marshal that the home was a complete loss.

No one was injured during the incident.

At this time, Allen is looking at up to 20 years in prison for the incident.

Her next court date is set for September 11.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.