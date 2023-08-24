Mankato East High School welcomes new Principal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Sept. 5. the kids – and one new principal! – of Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) will be headed back to school, Sept. 5.

Mankato East High School will be welcoming Akram Osman as their new Principal for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Before becoming the principal, Osman graduated from Mankato East High School in 2009.

“It has been a wonderful summer, preparing, meeting staff, connecting with students and families,” said Osman. “There’s a lot of excitement and optimism as the school year starts for us, this upcoming week.”

On KEYC News Now at six, viewers will get to hear more from Osman, as well as other area administrators, as preparations for the new school year continue.

