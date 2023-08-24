MCHS Mankato resident named Minnesota’s 2023 Family Medicine Resident of the Year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) Mankato resident has been recognized for their contributions to Family Medicine.

The Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP) has named Marjan Jahani Kondori, MD, MPH, Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, as the 2023 Family Medicine Resident of the Year.

The award is presented each year to a Family Medicine resident for their significant contributions to their specialty, including community involvement, leadership, and educational activities.

Jahani Kondori’s advocacy of oral health, specifically in rural areas of Minnesota, was featured in the PBS documentary “Uncovered: Minnesota’s Dental Crisis” on Mankato’s medical-dental clinic.

During her residency, she also participated in the University of Minnesota Department of Family Medicine and Community Health Residency Advocacy Cohort, helped launch the precepting through social justice series and began a social justice book club at the Mankato residency program.

Her supporters describe her as “a fierce advocate, politically active and tenacious in her pursuit of social justice.”

Jahani Kondori has authored/co-authored resolutions that set Academy policies, served as a panelist for the MAFP’s Intro to Advocacy program and participated in advocacy outreach at the Capitol and beyond.

She also volunteers and serves on the board of the St. Peter Community Free Clinic and is active with the Greater Mankato Health Equity Partnership, where she studies cardiovascular disease in the local Somali community.

Jahani Kondori is a recent graduate of Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency and will continue to see patients in Mankato with MCHS and continue her work with the Greater Mankato Health Equity Partnership, following completion of her family medicine residency.

