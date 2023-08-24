Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MCHS Mankato resident named Minnesota’s 2023 Family Medicine Resident of the Year

Marjan Jahani Kondori, MD, MPH, a MCHS Mankato resident was recognized for their contributions...
Marjan Jahani Kondori, MD, MPH, a MCHS Mankato resident was recognized for their contributions to Family Medicine and named MCHS's Mankato 2023 Family Medicine Resident of the Year.(MCHS)
By Hal Senal
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) Mankato resident has been recognized for their contributions to Family Medicine.

The Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP) has named Marjan Jahani Kondori, MD, MPH, Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, as the 2023 Family Medicine Resident of the Year.

The award is presented each year to a Family Medicine resident for their significant contributions to their specialty, including community involvement, leadership, and educational activities.

Jahani Kondori’s advocacy of oral health, specifically in rural areas of Minnesota, was featured in the PBS documentary “Uncovered: Minnesota’s Dental Crisis” on Mankato’s medical-dental clinic.

During her residency, she also participated in the University of Minnesota Department of Family Medicine and Community Health Residency Advocacy Cohort, helped launch the precepting through social justice series and began a social justice book club at the Mankato residency program.

Her supporters describe her as “a fierce advocate, politically active and tenacious in her pursuit of social justice.”

Jahani Kondori has authored/co-authored resolutions that set Academy policies, served as a panelist for the MAFP’s Intro to Advocacy program and participated in advocacy outreach at the Capitol and beyond.

She also volunteers and serves on the board of the St. Peter Community Free Clinic and is active with the Greater Mankato Health Equity Partnership, where she studies cardiovascular disease in the local Somali community.

Jahani Kondori is a recent graduate of Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency and will continue to see patients in Mankato with MCHS and continue her work with the Greater Mankato Health Equity Partnership, following completion of her family medicine residency.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

Mankato East High School will be welcoming Akram Osman as their new Principal for the upcoming...
Mankato East High School welcomes new Principal
KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Saints will rely on work ethic and experience this fall in hopes for trip back to state.
St. James Girls Tennis eyes another state tournament run
Authorities in Martin County have issued an arrest warrant for Matthew Mohamed Davis, 20, of...
Second suspect sought in Truman shooting which left 4 injured