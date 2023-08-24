Your Photos
Minnesota schools’ test results released

Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Education released data around standardized test results, namely the MCA and MTAS.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Education released data around standardized test results, namely the MCA and MTAS.

The tests aim to gauge the status of students in a variety of subjects, and area school officials say that statewide results line up with the results of local students.

“The St. Peter results mirror what we’re seeing across the state. We are seeing a slight decline this year, and it’s also important to remember that the MCA is a different kind of assessment, it doesn’t have even intervals between grade levels, and so it is a different test from year to year,” said Bill Gronseth, St. Peter Superintendent.

The scores vary within a few percentage points, with math scores increasing by around one percent and reading and science scores decreasing by around the same amount.

The overarching trend however, is that overall scores sit around ten percentage points lower than pre-pandemic levels.

School districts say regaining that lost ground has been a primary goal since returning to the classroom, and that they have high hopes for the year ahead.

“Last year for many of us, and I think teachers and students would agree, was the first year that felt like we were really back and working together towards making progress on that deficit that happened during COVID. So we’re looking forward to this year being an even better year,” said Gronseth.

