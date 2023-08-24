New Ulm Eagles football ready for new campaign

New Ulm, Minn. (KEYC) -The new Ulm Eagles are back and excited for what is expected to be a new season after a rough two and six season last year, head coach Derek Leiser as the Eagles prepped and ready to go for the upcoming season.

“You know, bring a lot of talent back to us and not only experience, but a lot of talent. Our senior class is pretty talented, especially in the skilled positions. So, we’re looking forward to year #2 as far as you know, for me as a head coach really looking forward to seeing what our kids can do and hopefully going out and competing more on a regular basis and just kind of seeing how we can grow throughout the year,” said head coach Derek Leiser.

For senior quarterback Aiden Jensen, a revamped offensive line and additional coaching. Has him excited for the new campaign.

“The new coaches love them great that they brought him in. Help us out a lot with our quarterback coach and our line coach just helping me out and the line coach helping me out with the line and make sure that they know every everywhere to block and keep me protected.” said senior quarterback Aiden Jensen.

And for Ethan Leib and Ty Frederick, a pair of seniors who play on both sides of the ball, the improvement and growth is easy to see.

“I think we’re going to, we’ll surprise a lot of people. Our schedule is looking a lot better and we’re the energy is a lot different here than it has in past years.” Ethan Leib, senior.

“And from what I’ve seen so far so far, it’s definitely looking like we will be improving.” Senior Ty Frederick.

The Eagles will start their 2023 campaign on the road in Belle Plaine, taking on the Tigers on Thursday Night Football August 31st

