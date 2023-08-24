Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Roll a sauna into your backyard

Gabby and Cara, also known as the “Schvitz Sisters,” are the proud owners behind the mobile sauna venture.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ever wanted to let off some steam in a sauna but don’t have one accessible to you? Well, the 507 Sauna will bring one right to you. Gabby and Cara, also known as the “Schvitz Sisters,” are the proud owners behind the mobile sauna venture.

They are located at 31832 MN-19 in Redwood Falls. You can checkout their website or Instagram for more information.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

From football, to hockey, to music, they’ve got something for everyone.
Community events at Minnesota State
There are hacks for all sorts of things, even all the way down to your makeup brush.
Makeup brush cleaning hack
There are hacks for all sorts of things, even all the way down to your makeup brush.
Makeup brush cleaning hack
Gabby and Cara, also known as the “Schvitz Sisters,” are the proud owners behind the mobile...
Roll a sauna into your backyard