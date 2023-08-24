Roll a sauna into your backyard

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ever wanted to let off some steam in a sauna but don’t have one accessible to you? Well, the 507 Sauna will bring one right to you. Gabby and Cara, also known as the “Schvitz Sisters,” are the proud owners behind the mobile sauna venture.

They are located at 31832 MN-19 in Redwood Falls. You can checkout their website or Instagram for more information.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.