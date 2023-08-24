Second suspect sought in Truman shooting which left 4 injured

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Martin County have issued an arrest warrant for second suspect in a shooting which left four people wounded in Truman on July 3.

Matthew Mohamed Davis, 20, of Owatonna is wanted on 12 felony charges related to the shooting, with multiple counts of aiding and abetting murder.

Court documents show that Davis is believed to have been given the gun used in the shooting by another suspect, Lavont Marques Shaw, 19.

Shaw was arrested and charged on July 19, for his alleged role in the shooting; he is currently in custody in Steele County jail on other charges.

No picture is available of Davis, who is currently not in custody.

He is described as 5′6″ Black male, weighing 105 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.