Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Second suspect sought in Truman shooting which left 4 injured

Authorities in Martin County have issued an arrest warrant for Matthew Mohamed Davis, 20, of...
Authorities in Martin County have issued an arrest warrant for Matthew Mohamed Davis, 20, of Owatonna, wanted on 12 felony charges related to the shooting which left four people wounded in Truman on July 3.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Martin County have issued an arrest warrant for second suspect in a shooting which left four people wounded in Truman on July 3.

Matthew Mohamed Davis, 20, of Owatonna is wanted on 12 felony charges related to the shooting, with multiple counts of aiding and abetting murder.

Court documents show that Davis is believed to have been given the gun used in the shooting by another suspect, Lavont Marques Shaw, 19.

Shaw was arrested and charged on July 19, for his alleged role in the shooting; he is currently in custody in Steele County jail on other charges.

No picture is available of Davis, who is currently not in custody.

He is described as 5′6″ Black male, weighing 105 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

FILE - Beginning Thurs., Aug. 24, Minnesotans are getting back together for the Minnesota State...
Doors open Thursday for first day of Great Minnesota Get-Together
Heatwave to slowly ease leading to pleasant weekend with comfortable temperatures, conditions.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 8-24-2023
Emma Kuball, 19, was crowned the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way by the Minnesota Dairy...
Waterville teen named 70th Teen Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Beginning Thurs., Aug. 24, Minnesotans are getting back together for the Minnesota State Fair!
Doors open Thursday for first day of Great Minnesota Get-Together