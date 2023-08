St. James Girls Tennis eyes another state tournament run

St. James, Minn. (KEYC) - FOR ST. JAMES GIRLS TENNIS EXPECTATIONS ARE HIGH THIS YEAR MAKING A RUN TO THE STATE TOURNAMENT IN 2022. THE MENTALITY AT PRACTICE BEGINS WITH SOME HIGH STANDARDS

“WE’RE VERY PROUD OF THE KIDS PRACTICE ETHIC, THEY WORK VERY HARD IN PRACTICE, YOU CAN HEAR THEM HITTING BEHIND US. THEY DON’T TAKE A LOT OF TIME OFF, THEY TAKE WHAT WE DO IN A SPIRIT OF HIGH LEVEL PREFROMANCE. WE’RE VERY PLEASED WITH WHAT THEY DO ON THE COURT.” Said Co-head coach Les Zellmann

ON TOP OF THE HIGH INTENSITY THE RIGHT DIRECTION EVERYDAY PROVES TO THE IMPORTANCE OF DOING THE LITTLE THINGS RIGHT

“OUR GOAL AND MISSION EVERY DAY IS TO MAKE LITTLE IMPROVEMENTS. ONE TO THREE PERCENT IMPROVEMENTS AND EACH GIRLS KNOWS WHAT THAT MIGHT BE. WHETHER THAT’S IN SERVING, VOLLEYING, OR CONSISTENT GROUND STROKES, OR STAYING MENTALLY TOUGH WITHIN COMPETITION. SO THOSE ARE THE THINGS WE ARE STRIVING TOWARDS AS WE MOVE THROUGH THE YEAR.” Said Brian Bluedorn, co-head coach.

THE SAINTS PLAN TO LEAN ON VETERAN LEADERSHIP TO TRY AND RETURN TO THE STATE TOURNAMENT. PROVEN EXPERIENCE MEANS ST. JAMES WILL KNOW WHAT IT’LL TAKE TO GET BACK TO THE STATE TOURNAMENT

“I THINK ALL OF US GIVE A LOT OF EFFORT DURING THE SUMMER, WE ALL PUT IN 100 HOURS DURING SUMMER, WE ALL WORK REALLY REALLY HARD. WE ALL HAVE A NEVER GIVE UP MINDSET AND WE JUST GO INTO EACH MATCH THINKING THAT AND DO OUR BEST.” Said Senior Allison Bluedorn.

“ALL THE GIRLS THAT ARE HERE NOW HAVE PUT IN LOTS OF TIME THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER. THEY’VE GONE TO CAMPS THEY’VE DONE OUR TOURNAMENTS HERE THAT WE’VE HOST AT ST. JAMES THEY’VE PROVEN THAT THEY WANT TO BE HERE AND DO GOOD.” Said Sophomore, Keyana Haler.

WITH THE SEASON ALREADY UNDERWAY FOR THE ST. JAMES GIRLS TENNIS TEAM THEY LOOK TO PUT THE MENTALITY AND PRACTICE TO THE TEST WITH A PAIR OF MATCH UPS AT HOME THIS FRIDAY MORNING AT NINE AGAINST HUTCHINSON AND CHANHASSEN.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.