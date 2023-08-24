Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Waterville native wins 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

19-year-old from Waterville is crowned Princess kay of the Milky Way.
19-year-old from Waterville is crowned Princess kay of the Milky Way.(Matt Addington | Matt Addington/Midwest Dairy)
By Ali Reed
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Emma Kuball was crowned the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way by the Minnesota Dairy community Aug. 23 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. She is a 19-year-old University of Wisconsin-River Falls student from Waterville, Minnesota, representing Rice County. Kuball will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for 1,850 Minnesota dairy farm families.

10 county Dairy Princesses throughout Minnesota competed for the Princess Kay of the Milky Way title. Makenzie Alberts of Pine Island, representing Dodge County, and Megan Ratka (Rat-KEY) of Cold Spring, representing Stearns County, were selected as runners-up.

Kuball, along with the runners-up, were named scholarship winners. Milaca native Gracie Ash was named Miss Congeniality.

Throughout her year-long reign as Princess Kay of the Milky Way, Kuball will make public appearances to help connect consumers to Minnesota’s dairy farm families. She will work to bring dairy to life through conversations, classroom visits and various speaking engagements about the nutritional benefits of dairy and dairy farmers’ continual commitment to environmental sustainability.

Kuball’s first official duty as Princess Kay will be to sit in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building (located at the corner of Judson Avenue and Underwood Street) to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter the first two days of the Minnesota State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25. Minnesota artist and butter sculptor Gerry Kulzer will be carving Princess Kay and the finalists.

19-year-old Emma Kuball is crowned Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
19-year-old Emma Kuball is crowned Princess Kay of the Milky Way.(Matt Addington | Matt Addington/Midwest Dairy)

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

FILE -- For the second time this week, the Mankato Salvation Army has opened their cooling...
Mankato Salvation Army opens cooling stations
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday 6pm Weathercast
Old Main Village Senior living community kicked off their third annual state fair today to give...
Old Main Village kicks off third annual fair
On October 13th, pheasant hunters will converge on Owatonna and Steele County for the 2023...
Owatonna prepares for Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener