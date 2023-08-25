Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Alden-Conger/ Glenville-Emmons opens football season at home

AC/GE falls to Houston 36-34 in overtime.
AC/GE falls to Houston 36-34 in overtime.(Haley McCormick)
By Haley McCormick
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Alden-Conger/ Glenville football team opened up their season at home on Thursday, August 24th against Houston.

Houston won in overtime 36-34 over AC/GE.

AC/GE plays next on Friday, September 1st at 7:00pm against Grand Meadow at Grand Meadow.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

Eagles geared and prepped for upcoming campaign.
New Ulm Eagles football ready for new campaign
Saints will rely on work ethic and experience this fall in hopes for trip back to state.
St. James Girls Tennis eyes another state tournament run
Sixty officers, troopers, deputies and prosecutors represent the “DWI Enforcer All-Star” team...
‘DWI Enforcer All-Stars’ recognized at MN Twins game
Saints will rely on work ethic and experience this fall in hopes for trip back to state.
St. James girls tennis eyes another state run