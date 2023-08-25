Alden-Conger/ Glenville-Emmons opens football season at home
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Alden-Conger/ Glenville football team opened up their season at home on Thursday, August 24th against Houston.
Houston won in overtime 36-34 over AC/GE.
AC/GE plays next on Friday, September 1st at 7:00pm against Grand Meadow at Grand Meadow.
