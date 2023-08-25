Your Photos
Changes on Hwy 15, 60 begin Friday

There are some changes for motorists to be aware of Friday, on Highway 15 and 60 near Madelia.
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are some changes for motorists to be aware of Friday, on Highway 15 and 60 near Madelia.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the westbound Highway 60 ramps at County State Aid Highways 3 and 9 will now be open.

Also opening will be the westbound Highway 60 onto southbound Highway 15 entrance ramp at the north interchange.

Traffic will also be switching from two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes to single lane traffic on both the eastbound and westbound Highway 60.

All these changes are due to an ongoing MnDOT resurfacing project that is covering seven miles of Highway 15 and 60.

This is the second year of the two-year project, which is expected to be fully completed by mid-October.

