Finally! Relief from the heat, pleasant conditions ahead!

A cold front has moved through the area, ending what felt like the never ending heatwave and bringing in pleasant conditions through the extended forecast.

Today will start off mostly cloudy before we have a gradual decrease in cloud coverage. Skies will become mostly sunny by the early to mid-afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the mid-80s. The morning rain will lead to some morning humidity before dropping heading into this afternoon. This will lead to more pleasant conditions through this afternoon and into the weekend. Despite the gradual decrease in clouds, a few isolated sprinkles to very light showers are possible from the morning hours into the mid-afternoon hours, though little to no accumulation is expected. Skies will be mostly clear tonight as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will be fantastic compared to how this week started. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the weekend before partly cloudy skies move in late Sunday evening/night. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-70s with light winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph. Saturday night will be mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers possible as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Monday morning.

Next week will remain on the more pleasant side despite temperatures hovering in the low to mid-80s across the area. Skies will primarily be mostly sunny until partly cloudy skies move in late Thursday evening. Winds will be gradually increase, reaching up to 15 mph through the first half of the week before getting up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph between Thursday and Friday. As partly cloudy skies move in on Thursday evening, a few late night showers and thunderstorms are possible heading into Friday morning as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s.

Friday and Labor Day Weekend will continue to be pleasant with a mix of sunshine and cloud coverage. We may see a few isolated showers possible throughout Friday. Temperatures will continue to hover in the low to mid-80s with winds calming down to around 15 mph by Saturday. Overnight conditions will remain comfortable and quiet with temperatures dipping into the low-60s by the following morning.

