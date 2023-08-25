Your Photos
MN State Fair to honor Vietnam Veterans

FILE - Tuesday, Aug. 29, is Military Appreciation Day at the Minnesota State Fair, with an emphasis on Honoring Vietnam Veterans.(CBS Newspath)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Fair’s Appreciation Day is focusing the spotlight on Vietnam Veterans.

The State Fair’s 12th Military Appreciation Day takes place Tues., Aug. 29. The year’s theme is Honoring Vietnam Veterans.

Military Appreciation Day’s official ceremony will kick off at 10 a.m. State Fair’s Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

Leaders from all over the state will recognize Vietnam Veterans as they celebrate 50 years since the last troops left Vietnam.

The program will end with flyovers from four Blackhawk helicopters from the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. The 34th Red Bull Infantry Division’s Concert Band performance will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Beginning at 11:20 a.m., Vietnam Veterans will take a leisurely stroll from Leinie Lodge to Dan Patch Park.

The march is open to all Vietnam Veteran. In the meantime, fair goers are encouraged to line the way and cheer on our Veterans as they pass by to give them the recognition they deserve.

Performances will continue throughout the afternoon by various 34th Red Bull Infantry Division’s Band ensembles with the fan-favorite rock band, the Red Devils performing at 3:30-4 p.m. and 4:10 p.m.-5 p.m.

The State Fair offers discounted tickets at $13 for military members, veterans, and their families on Aug. 29, with proper ID at the gate.

For more information can be found by visiting Military Appreciation Day at the State Fair online.

