New leadership at Mankato schools

As students in Mankato prepare to go to school next week, some can expect to meet some new faces who joined the district over the summer.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As students in Mankato prepare to go to school next week, some can expect to meet some new faces who joined the district over the summer.

For starters, Mankato East will be welcoming their new principal, Akram Osman.

“Yeah, mankato public schools in general is holds a special place in my heart. I attended macaria schools and I. Graduated from East High School in 2009 and I’m just super excited to be back leading the school. It has been a wonderful summer, preparing meeting staff, connecting with students and families,” said Osman.

Dakota Meadows Middle School will also welcome new assistant principal, Jessica Buttell.

Her role will be to assist the principal in the PBI support system which promotes school safety and good behavior.

“I think our number one goal is to really continue to make this school a safe and welcoming environment for our students, our staff and our families. And so we started that last year. We’re going to continue that work, continue to do that throughout this year,” said Buttell.

Chelsea Anderson Ball is the new assistant principal for prairie winds middle school.

Her goal will be to focus on how to better make students feel involved.

“We want our students to feel safe and comfortable and. Happy while they’re here. And I think along with that idea of keeping kids safe, comfortable, happy, we’re, we’re amping the academic rigor. We’re refocusing on our math and our reading and we’re making sure that our Culture as a. Whole is about being an academic learner,” said Ball.

