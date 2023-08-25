Your Photos
One of three charged in connection to fatal overdose pleads guilty

21-year-old Connor Lee Hoeft of North Mankato entered a guilty plea Wednesday morning to aiding and abetting murder in the third degree.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The charges stem from last December when authorities found a 21-year-old woman deceased at home in Blue Earth County.

The charges stem from last December when authorities found a 21-year-old woman deceased at home in Blue Earth County.

Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office determined the victim died of fentanyl toxicity.

According criminal complaint, Hoeft and Haley Marie Ross had arranged to purchase pills known as ‘percs’ from Kueth Pamier Ruae.

Hoeft’s sentencing hearing will be Jan. 10 of 2024.

