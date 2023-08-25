Public Safety asks public for suspect’s whereabouts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is asking the public for any information on a suspect involved in an assault.

According to police, John Robert Olson, 38, is a suspect in a serious assault that happened Thursday morning.

Olson is 5′9″ and weighs approximately 170 lbs.

His head is shaved, and he has facial hair.

There is a small tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Police say Olson is considered violent and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees him, someone matching the description, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or 507-387-8725.

