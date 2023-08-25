Your Photos
Relief from heat is in sight!

By Emily Merz
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
We are finally out of our heat wave, and temperatures will be returning to normal this weekend.

Today might’ve still felt a bit hot and humid, but a cold front is nearby and will be dropping our temperatures and humidity as we approach the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s this evening, and only warming up into the mid 70s tomorrow, which is below average for this time of year. A few showers are possible this evening, but nothing very impactful.

The rest of the weekend will be comfortable as well, with normal humidity and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Definitely a great weekend for outdoor plans.

The majority of this forecast period is expected to be very dry. We have very few precipitation chances coming up other than a small chance Sunday evening overnight into Monday morning.

For the upcoming week, high temperatures will remain near normal in the lower 80s, then we will warm up a little as we approach that following weekend.

