Senior fraud prevention seminar features a fraud expert

Attendees will hear from senior fraud protection professionals and receive tips and strategies to prevent falling victim to fraud.
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services Department will be hosting a Senior Fraud Awareness Seminar on Sept. 7.

The seminar, which begins at 11 a.m., will be held at the St. Peter Community Center in Room 219.

Attendees will hear from senior fraud protection professionals and receive tips and strategies to prevent falling victim to fraud.

The program is free to the public and while it is encouraged, registration is not required.

