Fire closes Drummers Garden Center

According to a post on Facebook, the local garden center which is open all year is currently...
According to a post on Facebook, the local garden center which is open all year is currently closed due to a small fire.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drummers Garden Center and Floral is temporarily closed.

According to a post on Facebook, the local garden center which is open all year is currently closed due to a small fire.

They say they will assess the damage and update costumers as soon as possible.

