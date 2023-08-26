Fire closes Drummers Garden Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drummers Garden Center and Floral is temporarily closed.

According to a post on Facebook, the local garden center which is open all year is currently closed due to a small fire.

They say they will assess the damage and update costumers as soon as possible.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.