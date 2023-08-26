Mankato Loyola tradition, ‘Day One,’ to kick off school year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - — Loyola Catholic School announced the much-anticipated return of its cherished tradition, “Day One.” Tuesday, Aug. 29, is the first day of the new school year. Loyola’s campus will come alive with music, laughter and excitement, marking the beginning of a new academic journey for students, families and staff.

Loyola has a unique approach to welcoming students and families. “Day One,” an event that has become a beloved tradition, encapsulates the spirit of unity, enthusiasm and community that Loyola holds dear. On the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 29, the campus will be transformed into a festive space adorned with colorful balloons, inspiring signs, and creative photo-op frames to capture the joyous spirit of the day.

At the heart of “Day One” is the heartwarming scene of Loyola’s dedicated staff and teachers lined up outside, eagerly waiting to greet students and their families. This display of care and excitement sets the tone for the entire school year, reaffirming Loyola’s commitment to providing a nurturing environment where every student feels valued and supported.

Shortly after arrival, all K-12 students will gather in the gymnasium for a special all-school assembly. This assembly serves as an opportunity for students to meet their new teachers and staff, fostering connections that will form the foundation of their educational journey. During this time, students will also learn the school song, a tune that unites the Loyola community.

The highlight of the “Day One” festivities comes when the students are dismissed to start their classes. Departing the assembly, they are met with a traditional human tunnel formed by the senior class. This passage not only marks the beginning of their educational adventure but also serves as a metaphor for the guidance and support they can expect from their older peers and student leaders of the school.

