Maverick Insider: What to expect from men’s hockey in the Luke Strand era

By Haley McCormick
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Haley McCormick is joined by new Minnesota State men’s Head Hockey Coach Luke Strand to get an inside scoop about what the team is looking like this season.

Strand talks his journey to MSU and why he gravitated toward Maverick hockey. He also spoke on the dynamic of a new team, having brought in a number of new players, along with a new assistant coach.

Strand shared what he expects for the team this year, and how he plans to keep their winning ways rolling.

The Mavericks first regular season series is October 13th and 14th at home against Saint Cloud State.

