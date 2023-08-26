MSU aviation celebrates new simulator

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s aviation department is climbing to new heights, as leaders cut the ribbon for the department’s second jet simulator.

“The fact that our program has grown to a point where we need a second sound is, is, is awesome and now we just gotta keep it filled,” said Rob McGregor.

The simulator is an Aerosim CRJ700 flight training device.

McGregor says the new machine is a tremendous boost for the program.

“It’s a great transition for our students to go from a smaller airplane to training. Plane to the. Airlines and that’s why it’s a capstone class,” said McGregor.

This new addition comes after more than 700 students enrolled in the aviation program.

Now, leaders feel confident all those students will get what they need out of the program.

“Our program has grown so much that we can’t handle all the students that want to take it now and the last couple semesters we haven’t been able to accommodate everybody that wanted to do it in that semester. So it puts us behind with a second simulator. Now we can handle a lot more,” said Tom Peterson.

The new simulator is considered a jet transition course so it will give students the opportunity to fly in a jet instead of a four seat airplane.

That will make it much easier for students to pursue careers in the airline industry.

“We’re going to be able to increase the number of students that really educating and prepare them for commercial flight careers. That’s amazing. And yeah, I am incredibly proud of what this program has done and how our university has led,” said President Inch.

