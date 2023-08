MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State women’s soccer wins their final exhibition match 3-1 on Saturday against Simpson College.

MSU opens their regulars season Thursday, August 31st at The Pitch against Oklahoma Baptist with a 3 pm start time.

