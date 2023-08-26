North Mankato to host community block party Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato is hosting a community block party Monday.

This is the second annual community block party where people can get acquainted with their neighbors who work at KEYC News Now, the city of North Mankato, and South Central College.

Monday’s event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the lawn of South Central College at 1920 lee boulevard in North Mankato.

I am excited for all of the things that will come. The music will be great on the weather, looks amazing, but I am also going to try my hand out at or try the goat yoga which will be really fun. I’m going to try that so I’m looking. Forward to that as well,” said Katie Heintz.

Attendees get to enjoy live music by Joe Tougas and Associates, lawn games, and a bookmobile.

Organizers suggest you bring a blanket and lawn chair to enjoy the block party and non-perishable items for the echo food shelf.

