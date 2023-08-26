Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Shooting in Boston neighborhood wounds at least 7 people

Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers...
Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said. Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A shooting wounded at least seven people in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday morning, police said.

All seven were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, Officer Michael Torigian said.

“Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made,” he said. “It’s an ongoing investigation.”

Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years
A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the...
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in...
Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field