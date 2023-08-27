Your Photos
Identity of man released in deadly Minnesota school bus collision

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) –The Minnesota State Patrol has released the identity of a man involved in a deadly school bus collision on I-90.

The State Patrol says the driver of the Mustang is 55-year-old Mark Alan Tigner of Brandon, South Dakota. Alan was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

Waseca Public Schools says members of its school’s volleyball team were on the bus and no students or staff were seriously injured in the accident.

The accident happened Saturday around 8:45 p.m. The State Patrol says the school bus with seven teens and staff was headed east on I-90 in Faribault County when it collided with Tigner’s 2006 Ford Mustang headed westbound.

Officials said seven girls, all 16 or younger, were taken to the Albert Lea Hospital after the crash.

