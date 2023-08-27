Your Photos
Many Americans say they’ve interacted with deceased family members in dreams, study says

FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according...
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - More than half of Americans say they have interacted with deceased relatives, according to a study.

The Pew Research Center recently surveyed more than 5,000 adults in the United States and 53% reported ever having been visited by a dead relative in dreams of “some other form.”

Forty-four percent said they experienced one of the following in the past year: feeling a dead relative’s presence, telling a late family member about their lives or having a deceased relative communicate with them.

Researchers say the survey included responses from “Americans of all religious backgrounds,” including Buddhists, Jews and Muslims.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

