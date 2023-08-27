Your Photos
Near-average temperatures continue

KEYC
KEYC(KEYC)
By Emily Merz
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
We’re coming out of a beautiful weekend, and temperatures are expected to stay similar for the next few days.

Temperatures in the 70s made this weekend gorgeous, with a much needed cool-down after the heat wave last week. While temperatures will be gradually rising this week, we are expecting them to remain near normal for the majority of this week.

Highs in the 80s are expected this week, starting in the lower 80s and slowly warming to the upper 80s by the end of the week. Even with those warmer temperatures, humidity is expected to remain fairly comfortable. We may feel a little sticky by the end of the week, but nothing quite like last week’s heat wave.

As for rain chances this week, we are looking at next to nothing. A few sprinkles are possible Monday afternoon, but nothing widespread or super impactful.

The only other thing worth noting is that Thursday and Friday we may experience some increased wind speeds. Gusts up to 30mph are possible, so keep an eye on your trash cans and patio furniture. Other than that, enjoy a comfortable week as we head into September.

