State Patrol investigating fatal crash involving Waseca school bus, car

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Saturday night in Faribault County involving a school bus carrying a group of Waseca teens.

The State Patrol says it happened just before 8:45 on I-90 at Highway 22 south of Wells when the eastbound bus and a westbound Ford Mustang collided.

According to the crash report, a 79-year-old man was driving the bus, seven juvenile girls ranging in age from 14 to 16 and a 24 year old woman were passengers on the bus. The driver and all passengers are from Waseca.

The state patrol did not release any details about the Mustang driver.

The type of injuries for anyone involved or who was fatally injured is expected to be released later today.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.