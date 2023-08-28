12th annual Tee It Up for the Troops underway

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Golf Club is hosting the 12th annual Tee It Up for the Troops golf tournament.

Every year, the event benefits and honors all US military service members and those who have been wounded in battle.

Organizers say this is an opportunity for community members and businesses to personally show their gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifices made by these men and women.

At the same time is a fun and heartwarming event for those who attend.

This idea started back in 2005, reaching Mankato in 2011.

Tee it up for the troops started early Monday morning and will run until 8pm today.

