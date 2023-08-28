B the Light for breast cancer survivors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Trying to balance a life battling breast cancer or even as a survivor can be tough. Amber Melby created B the Light to coordinate ways for survivors to connect with others and with resources of support.

B the Light will be hosting their annual ReLight Retreat Oct. 7 at 227 E. Main Street in Mankato. You can find out more information on their website or Facebook page.

