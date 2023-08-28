Brownton accident leaves two Winthrop motorcyclists hospitalized

BROWNTON, Minn. (KEYC) - An accident in Brownton has left two Winthrop motorcyclists hospitalized.

Lance Andrew Bennett, 63, and Debra Lee Bennett, 61, of Northrop are in Hutchinson Health after colliding with a Jeep Cherokee, driven by 75-year-old Michal Jean Clobes, 75, of Willmar.

Lance Bennett, who is in life-threatening condition, was not wearing a helmet.

Alcohol was not involved.

