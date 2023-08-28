Your Photos
City of New Ulm provides update on 10th South Street Project

FILE -- Beginning Tues. Aug. 29, the Brown County Hwy Department’s 10th South Street Project, which includes 10th South St. (from Broadway to Flandrau State Park), will begin.(Tony Peregin)
By Hal Senal
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, the City of New Ulm provided an update on the 10th South Street Project.

Beginning Tues. Aug. 29, the Brown County Hwy Department’s 10th South Street Project, which includes 10th South St. (from Broadway to Flandrau State Park), will begin.

The project will consist of a bituminous mill and overlay, reconstruction of pedestrian ramps and pavement markings.

In addition, concrete work will be completed around traffic, which could result in parking/shoulder lane closures and the bituminous milling and paving operations may require the road to close off to through traffic.

However, access to the New Ulm Country Club and residences within the project will remain open.

Completion of the project is projected for early October.

For questions or concerns, contact the Brown County Highway Department at 507-233-5700.

