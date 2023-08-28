GoFundMe created for victim of alleged assault

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Chelsea Zam Zzarro is currently facing a long period of recovery after reportedly being physically assaulted late last week.

According to the Criminal Complaint, Zzarro sustained 11 broken ribs, multiple facial fractures, fractures to both hands and wrists, and 2 deep lacerations to the back of her head.

The alleged suspect, John Robert Olson, 38, is currently in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail on a charge of 3rd degree assault.

