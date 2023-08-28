GoFundMe created for victim of alleged assault

Your Photos
According to the Criminal Complaint, Zzarro sustained 11 broken ribs, multiple facial fractures, fractures to both hands and wrists, and 2 deep lacerations to the back of her head.(GoFundMe: Chelsea (Zam ZZarro) Recovery Fund)
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Chelsea Zam Zzarro is currently facing a long period of recovery after reportedly being physically assaulted late last week.

The alleged suspect, John Robert Olson, 38, is currently in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail on a charge of 3rd degree assault.

