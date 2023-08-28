Hammer to fall: A device transforms from a page to real life

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 500 years ago, artist Leonardo da Vinci drew up plans for a power hammer, but in 2023, a Mankato blacksmith brought that drawing off the page and into real life.

With the help of Mankato Makerspace, art forged a way forward for Caleb Stoner.

“Inspiration often just comes from, ‘oh, that looks cool. That looks fun. How hard would it be to do that?” explained Caleb Stoner, Blacksmith at Mankato Makerspace.’

That was the idea behind Caleb Stoner’s newest project: a modified version of Leonardo da Vinci’s drop cam power hammer.

“I have to just start and build it and improvise as I go and modify along the way to make it work,” said Stoner. “That’s just kind of been my style.”

The device has a hammer attached to a wheel that rides a cam all the way to the top and drops down for the hammer to hit the anvil.

“It has gone through a few rounds of play, and it’s done pretty well so far,” said Stoner. “{I’ve] smashed a couple of little hot dogs and stuff we wanted to stick under there to see what it would do to it.”

But the hammer’s main use is to cleanly forge, smash, and smooth out Caleb’s hand-made knives and swords.

The power hammer was entirely made from scavenged parts- a cracked pipe here, a motorcycle spring there-

And it took about two months of work to get it up and running.

“I don’t really have a direction - just kind of wherever, whatever catches my eye,” said Stoner.

However, finding his passion to create took its own time to forge.

“I was here for a few years, and then I went through a really gnarly mental health thing,” recounted Stoner. “I was pretty much M.I.A. for two years.”

It wasn’t until members from the Mankato Makerspace reached out with scholarships.

“At first, I was like, ‘it’s wasted on me,’” admitted Stoner. “‘I’m not doing anything. I can’t create.’ And then I thought, you don’t turn down somebody’s Christmas gift or birthday present because you deserve it. You accept it because that person cares for you enough to give it to you.”

Caleb continued working through his mental health hurdles at Makerspace -- and continues to learn and create.

“This is not beyond anybody’s reach,” said Stoner. “Even if you don’t believe in yourself...everybody starts that way.”

Even a 500-year-old concept for a power hammer.

Caleb credits all his work to the Mankato Makerspace.

“I just want people to try something,” urged Stoner. “You never know what’s going to catch and what you’re just going to be totally infatuated with and what’s going to consume you -- in a good way.”

