Long-lasting dry pattern continues.

We are in the middle of a dry, dry weather pattern that won’t be ending anytime soon. Unfortunately, there isn’t a drop of rain on the entire 10 Day Forecast. The next couple of days will be cooler and comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but heat and humidity will eventually return by the weekend. We are also keeping an eye on the Canadian wildfires. A smoky haze is possible by mid to late week.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and warm with high temps in the low 80s. A cold front will move across the region tonight, bringing cooler, comfortable weather for the next couple of days. High pressure will be overhead Tuesday and Wednesday, giving us plenty of sunshine and pleasant high temps in the mid to upper 70s.

As that high moves east later this week, southerly flow will kick in and bring warmer, more humid air into our region. By late week and into the weekend, highs will climb back into the upper 80s to low 90s. While it will be warm and humid, as of right now, I don’t think it’s going to be as bad as our last heatwave. But it will be warm. There is still plenty of summer left.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.