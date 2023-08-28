Your Photos
Man killed in bus crash, bus carrying Waseca’s volleyball team

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a man from Brandon, South Dakota was killed when the car he was driving collided with a school bus carrying the Waseca Volleyball team over the weekend.

The State Patrol says it happened Saturday night on I-90 in a construction zone.

The patrol says seven girls ranging in age from 14 to 16 were taken to the Albert Lea hospital.

The state patrol says the driver of the Mustang, 55 year old Mark Alan Tigner of Brandon, South Dakota, was killed in the crash.

“Our hearts break for the gentleman who passed away in the accident. Our thoughts go out to his family. We hoped that this would never happen to anyone, but we are grateful that injuries to our student and staff weren’t severe. We are supporting them moving forward,” said Superintendent Eric Hudspith.

The Waseca School District confirms the bus was carrying their volleyball teams and no students or staff were seriously injured.

