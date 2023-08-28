Mankato city offices to close Labor Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s city offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, due to the observance of Labor Day. There will be no City bus service and the residential garbage and recycling pick-up schedule will be affected:

No garbage and recycling pick-up Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Tuesday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Wednesday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up Thursday, Sept. 7.

Thursday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up Friday, Sept. 8.

Friday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up Saturday, Sept. 9

For more information call 507-387-8600.

