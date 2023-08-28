Mankato city offices to close Labor Day
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s city offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, due to the observance of Labor Day. There will be no City bus service and the residential garbage and recycling pick-up schedule will be affected:
- No garbage and recycling pick-up Tuesday, Sept. 5.
- Tuesday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up Wednesday, Sept. 6.
- Wednesday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up Thursday, Sept. 7.
- Thursday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up Friday, Sept. 8.
- Friday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up Saturday, Sept. 9
For more information call 507-387-8600.
